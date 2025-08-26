QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FANG
Tornare a Azioni

FANG: Diamondback Energy Inc - Commmon Stock

139.67 USD 0.97 (0.69%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FANG ha avuto una variazione del -0.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 137.70 e ad un massimo di 140.70.

Segui le dinamiche di Diamondback Energy Inc - Commmon Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FANG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
137.70 140.70
Intervallo Annuale
114.00 200.47
Chiusura Precedente
140.64
Apertura
140.70
Bid
139.67
Ask
139.97
Minimo
137.70
Massimo
140.70
Volume
4.619 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.69%
Variazione Mensile
-5.92%
Variazione Semestrale
-12.86%
Variazione Annuale
-18.10%
20 settembre, sabato