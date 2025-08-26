Valute / FANG
FANG: Diamondback Energy Inc - Commmon Stock
139.67 USD 0.97 (0.69%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FANG ha avuto una variazione del -0.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 137.70 e ad un massimo di 140.70.
Segui le dinamiche di Diamondback Energy Inc - Commmon Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FANG News
- This Stock Has More Than 10X in the Past Year. Can the Run Continue?
- Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:FAIRX)
- Diamondback Energy (FANG) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq-100 seeks 10th consecutive green day as Fed meeting begins
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Diamondback Energy (FANG) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Is the Current Oil Price Favorable for ExxonMobil's Upstream Business?
- Diamondback Energy stock rating reiterated at Overweight by KeyBanc
- Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs, S&P 500 And Nasdaq Join In; Palantir Rallies (Live Coverage)
- XOM, COP, FANG: U.S. Oil Stocks Look Slicker on Price Rise and Trump Love - TipRanks.com
- Analysis-Cuts to US oil jobs and spending threaten output growth
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy, CAGR Improves To 15.11%
- Diamondback Announces $750M Deal to Divest EDS to Deep Blue
- Why Diamondback Energy Stock Dipped on Wednesday
- Diamondback (FANG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Diamondback Declares Divestment of Equity Interest in EPIC Crude
- What's Going On With Diamondback Energy Stock Tuesday? - Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)
- See Big Upside for Oil? 3 Great Ways to Play an Oil Price Rebound.
- U.S. Oil Output Breaks Records: 3 Energy Producers to Watch
- OXY vs. FANG: Which Oil and Energy Stock Has More Upside Potential?
- ConocoPhillips' Marathon Oil Takeover: Is it Unlocking Superior Value?
- My $100K Model Portfolio For One Of The Market's Biggest Opportunities
- My #1 Contrarian Bet: Why I'm Betting Big On The Market's Most Undervalued Sector
Intervallo Giornaliero
137.70 140.70
Intervallo Annuale
114.00 200.47
- Chiusura Precedente
- 140.64
- Apertura
- 140.70
- Bid
- 139.67
- Ask
- 139.97
- Minimo
- 137.70
- Massimo
- 140.70
- Volume
- 4.619 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -12.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- -18.10%
20 settembre, sabato