Dövizler / FANG
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
FANG: Diamondback Energy Inc - Commmon Stock
139.67 USD 0.97 (0.69%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
FANG fiyatı bugün -0.69% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 137.70 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 140.70 aralığında işlem gördü.
Diamondback Energy Inc - Commmon Stock hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FANG haberleri
- This Stock Has More Than 10X in the Past Year. Can the Run Continue?
- Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:FAIRX)
- Diamondback Energy (FANG) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq-100 seeks 10th consecutive green day as Fed meeting begins
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Diamondback Energy (FANG) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Is the Current Oil Price Favorable for ExxonMobil's Upstream Business?
- Diamondback Energy stock rating reiterated at Overweight by KeyBanc
- Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs, S&P 500 And Nasdaq Join In; Palantir Rallies (Live Coverage)
- XOM, COP, FANG: U.S. Oil Stocks Look Slicker on Price Rise and Trump Love - TipRanks.com
- Analysis-Cuts to US oil jobs and spending threaten output growth
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy, CAGR Improves To 15.11%
- Diamondback Announces $750M Deal to Divest EDS to Deep Blue
- Why Diamondback Energy Stock Dipped on Wednesday
- Diamondback (FANG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Diamondback Declares Divestment of Equity Interest in EPIC Crude
- What's Going On With Diamondback Energy Stock Tuesday? - Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)
- See Big Upside for Oil? 3 Great Ways to Play an Oil Price Rebound.
- U.S. Oil Output Breaks Records: 3 Energy Producers to Watch
- OXY vs. FANG: Which Oil and Energy Stock Has More Upside Potential?
- ConocoPhillips' Marathon Oil Takeover: Is it Unlocking Superior Value?
- My $100K Model Portfolio For One Of The Market's Biggest Opportunities
- My #1 Contrarian Bet: Why I'm Betting Big On The Market's Most Undervalued Sector
Günlük aralık
137.70 140.70
Yıllık aralık
114.00 200.47
- Önceki kapanış
- 140.64
- Açılış
- 140.70
- Satış
- 139.67
- Alış
- 139.97
- Düşük
- 137.70
- Yüksek
- 140.70
- Hacim
- 4.619 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.69%
- Aylık değişim
- -5.92%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -12.86%
- Yıllık değişim
- -18.10%
21 Eylül, Pazar