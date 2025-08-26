FiyatlarBölümler
FANG: Diamondback Energy Inc - Commmon Stock

139.67 USD 0.97 (0.69%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

FANG fiyatı bugün -0.69% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 137.70 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 140.70 aralığında işlem gördü.

Diamondback Energy Inc - Commmon Stock hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
137.70 140.70
Yıllık aralık
114.00 200.47
Önceki kapanış
140.64
Açılış
140.70
Satış
139.67
Alış
139.97
Düşük
137.70
Yüksek
140.70
Hacim
4.619 K
Günlük değişim
-0.69%
Aylık değişim
-5.92%
6 aylık değişim
-12.86%
Yıllık değişim
-18.10%
