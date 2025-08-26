通貨 / FANG
FANG: Diamondback Energy Inc - Commmon Stock
140.64 USD 0.17 (0.12%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FANGの今日の為替レートは、0.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり138.70の安値と141.17の高値で取引されました。
Diamondback Energy Inc - Commmon Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FANG News
1日のレンジ
138.70 141.17
1年のレンジ
114.00 200.47
- 以前の終値
- 140.47
- 始値
- 140.81
- 買値
- 140.64
- 買値
- 140.94
- 安値
- 138.70
- 高値
- 141.17
- 出来高
- 3.932 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.27%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -12.26%
- 1年の変化
- -17.53%
