クォートセクション
通貨 / FANG
株に戻る

FANG: Diamondback Energy Inc - Commmon Stock

140.64 USD 0.17 (0.12%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FANGの今日の為替レートは、0.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり138.70の安値と141.17の高値で取引されました。

Diamondback Energy Inc - Commmon Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FANG News

1日のレンジ
138.70 141.17
1年のレンジ
114.00 200.47
以前の終値
140.47
始値
140.81
買値
140.64
買値
140.94
安値
138.70
高値
141.17
出来高
3.932 K
1日の変化
0.12%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.27%
6ヶ月の変化
-12.26%
1年の変化
-17.53%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K