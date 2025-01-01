//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare um array para receber eventos do Calendário Econômico

MqlCalendarEvent events[];

//--- obtenha eventos para a moeda da União Europeia

int count = CalendarEventByCurrency("EUR",events);

Print("count = ", count);

//--- por exemplo, 10 eventos são suficientes para nós

if(count>10)

ArrayResize(events,10);

//--- imprima eventos no Diário

ArrayPrint(events);

}

/*

Resultado:

[id] [type] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [source_url] [event_code] [name]

[0] 999010001 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-non-monetary-policy-meeting" "ECB Non-monetary Policy Meeting"

[1] 999010002 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-meeting-accounts" "ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts"

[2] 999010003 0 999 0 3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-press-conference" "ECB Monetary Policy Press Conference"

[3] 999010004 0 999 0 3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-president-draghi-speech" "ECB President Draghi Speech"

[4] 999010005 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-vice-president-vitor-constancio-speech" "ECB Vice President Constancio Speech"

[5] 999010006 1 999 1 3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-deposit-rate-decision" "ECB Deposit Facility Rate Decision"

[6] 999010007 1 999 1 3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-interest-rate-decision" "ECB Interest Rate Decision"

[7] 999010008 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-economic-bulletin" "ECB Economic Bulletin"

[8] 999010009 1 999 2 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "targeted-ltro" "ECB Targeted LTRO"

[9] 999010010 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-executive-board-member-praet-speech" "ECB Executive Board Member Praet Speech"

*/