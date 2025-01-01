CalendarEventByCurrency
캘린더에서 사용할 수 있는 모든 이벤트에 대한 설명 배열을 지정된 통화로 가져옵니다.
|
int CalendarEventByCurrency(
const string currency,
MqlCalendarEvent& events[]
);
매개변수
통화
[in] 국가 통화 코드명.
events[]
[out] 지정된 통화에 대한 모든 이벤트에 대한 설명 수신을 위한MqlCalendarEvent 유형 배열.
값 반환
- 4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (일반 실행시간 오류),
- 4004 – ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (요청된 작업을 위한 메모리가 충분하지 않음),
- 5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (요청시간 제한 초과),
- 다음에 대한 실행 실패 오류: ArrayResize()
예를 들어:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 이코노믹 캘린더 이벤트를 받을 준비를 선언
MqlCalendarEvent events[];
//--- EU 통화 이벤트 가져오기
int count = CalendarEventByCurrency("EUR",events);
Print("count = ", count);
//--- 현재 예제를 위한 10개의 이벤트로 충분합니다
if(count>10)
ArrayResize(events,10);
//--- 저널에 이벤트 표시
ArrayPrint(events);
}
/*
결과:
[id] [type] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [source_url] [event_code] [name]
[0] 999010001 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-non-monetary-policy-meeting" "ECB Non-monetary Policy Meeting"
[1] 999010002 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-meeting-accounts" "ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts"
[2] 999010003 0 999 0 3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-press-conference" "ECB Monetary Policy Press Conference"
[3] 999010004 0 999 0 3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-president-draghi-speech" "ECB President Draghi Speech"
[4] 999010005 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-vice-president-vitor-constancio-speech" "ECB Vice President Constancio Speech"
[5] 999010006 1 999 1 3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-deposit-rate-decision" "ECB Deposit Facility Rate Decision"
[6] 999010007 1 999 1 3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-interest-rate-decision" "ECB Interest Rate Decision"
[7] 999010008 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-economic-bulletin" "ECB Economic Bulletin"
[8] 999010009 1 999 2 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "targeted-ltro" "ECB Targeted LTRO"
[9] 999010010 0 999 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-executive-board-member-praet-speech" "ECB Executive Board Member Praet Speech"
*/
추가 참조
CalendarEventById, CalendarEventByCountry