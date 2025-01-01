DokümantasyonBölümler
Takvimdeki tüm olayların açıklamalarını belirtilen para birimine göre elde edin.

int  CalendarEventByCurrency(
   const string         currency,     // kod olarak ülke para birimi 
   MqlCalendarEvent&    events[]      // açıklama dizisi almak için değişken
   );

Parametreler

currency

[in]  Kod olarak ülke para birimi.

events[]

[out]  Belirtilen bir para birimi için tüm olayların açıklamalarını almak için MqlCalendarEvent tip dizisi.

Geri dönüş değeri

Alınan açıklama sayısı. Hata hakkında bilgi edinmek için, GetLastError() fonksiyonunu çağırın. Olası hatalar:

  • 4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR  (genel çalışma zamanı hatası),
  • 4004 – ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (istek yürütmek için yeterli bellek yok),
  • 5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (istek süresi sınırı aşıldı),
  • ArrayResize()'ın başarısız yürütme hataları

 

Örnek:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script programı başlatma fonksiyonu                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- ekonomik takvim olaylarını almak için dizi bildir
      MqlCalendarEvent events[];
//--- AB para birimi olaylarını al      
      int count = CalendarEventByCurrency("EUR",events);
      Print("count = ", count);
//--- Mevcut örnek için 10 olay yeterlidir
      if(count>10)
         ArrayResize(events,10);
//--- olayları Günlük'te görüntüle        
      ArrayPrint(events);
  }
/*
  Sonuç:
             [id] [type] [country_id] [unit] [importance]                                        [source_url]                                 [event_code]                                    [name] 
   [0] 999010001      0          999      0            2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-non-monetary-policy-meeting"            "ECB Non-monetary Policy Meeting"                
   [1] 999010002      0          999      0            2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-meeting-accounts"       "ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts"           
   [2] 999010003      0          999      0            3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-press-conference"       "ECB Monetary Policy Press Conference"           
   [3] 999010004      0          999      0            3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-president-draghi-speech"                "ECB President Draghi Speech"                    
   [4] 999010005      0          999      0            2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-vice-president-vitor-constancio-speech" "ECB Vice President Constancio Speech"           
   [5] 999010006      1          999      1            3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-deposit-rate-decision"                  "ECB Deposit Facility Rate Decision"             
   [6] 999010007      1          999      1            3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-interest-rate-decision"                 "ECB Interest Rate Decision"                     
   [7] 999010008      0          999      0            2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-economic-bulletin"                      "ECB Economic Bulletin"                          
   [8] 999010009      1          999      2            2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "targeted-ltro"                              "ECB Targeted LTRO"                              
   [9] 999010010      0          999      0            2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-executive-board-member-praet-speech"    "ECB Executive Board Member Praet Speech"        
*/  

