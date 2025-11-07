- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|278
|GBPUSD
|85
|EURUSD
|9
|USDCAD
|4
|BRENT
|2
|GOOGL
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|537
|GBPUSD
|28
|EURUSD
|-7
|USDCAD
|-6
|BRENT
|2
|GOOGL
|-2
|CADJPY
|-9
|EURJPY
|-5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|183K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|-142
|USDCAD
|-405
|BRENT
|20
|GOOGL
|-191
|CADJPY
|-328
|EURJPY
|-155
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
TickmillAsia-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 80
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 84
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 87
|
Pipbull-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 18
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 13
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 142
|
ImperialMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
HedgeHood-MT5
|0.00 × 75
|
Deriv-Server-02
|0.00 × 1
|
STMarket-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BeirmanCapital-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 5
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 23
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 47
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 5
Trading Signal – RoboXcom
Account Type: Pro (not ECN, not Cent)
Leverage: 1:50 (fixed)
Instruments – Leverage:
• Currency Pairs: 1:5
• Gold: 1:1 (sometimes 1:2)
Risk per Trade:
• Currencies: 1% (sometimes up to 1.5%)
• Gold: 1% (sometimes up to 2% technical analysis)
Profit per Trade:
• Fixed Target: 1% (breakeven, 0.5–3% technical analysis)
!!!Monthly Report: available in the «News» tab!!!
• Target Profit: 1%, 5%, 20% (day, week, month)
Analysis is based on:
• News and fundamental events
• Trend lines
• Support and resistance zones
• Institutional flows and positions of major players
• Ticks and liquidity
• Candles and candle wicks
Trading Strategy:
• Manual trading — no Martingale, no grids, no averaging
• Based on fundamental analysis with confirmation from technical analysis (except impulses)
• If there are no significant fundamental drivers and daily profit is 0.5%, pure technical analysis is used
Suitable for subscribers who value safety, discipline, and stability!
Features:
• Possible use of pending orders to capture impulse market moves (test — 1:1 leverage GBP)
• Consideration of spreads and volume control
• Construction and control of trend lines
• Assessment of market participants’ activity by ticks
• Transparent strategy without hidden risks
Advantages:
• Safety — small stop-loss (exit rationale remains unchanged)
• Discipline in entries, trade management, and exits
• Balance of fundamental analysis and real profit approach
• Risk minimization
• Profit maximization
• Support at least 12 hours / 6 days
• Transparent statistics and capitalization (calendar month)
!!!Monthly Report: available in the «News» tab!!!
• We value the trust in the signal and maintain transparency in its use
Contacts and Support:
Telegram:
• Signal Provider: @XcomRobo
• Channel (coming soon): reports, signal news, discussions, and analytics
📅 October TR. 💰 The account balance was adjusted from $1,040.09 to $1,000 during a period with no open orders — the account remained in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 23 trading days in October, a total profit of +30% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 30% ÷ 23 ≈ 1.30%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the balance adjustment, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
💰 The account balance was topped up from $660 to $800 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 22 trading days, a total profit of +10% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 10% ÷ 22 ≈ 0.454%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
💰 The account balance was topped up from $422.15 to $600 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 For the month of August, over 21 trading days, a total profit of +5.5% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 5.5% ÷ 21 ≈ 0.261%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
📆 August 1: 💰 The account balance was topped up from $208 to $400 at a time when there were no open orders — the account was in a resting state (no active trades). 📈 Over the period from July 14, 2025, to July 31, 2025, inclusive, there were 14 trading days during which a total profit of +4% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 4% ÷ 14 ≈ 0.285%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely locked and remain unchanged by the top-up, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
It looks good. Having clear stop loss and take profit levels in every trade shows transparency and that the trader knows what he is doing. I have been following the signal for about a week and I have not seen any martingale or careless trades so far. Everything looks fine and I hope the trader continues to make profits in the same consistent way.
Hi people, at this stage Date being 21/10 I have been copying the trade for about a week now and have made good profits % based not $ - The Signal provider gives good support and responds to questions - Not to add they have low DD which is great.
7/11/2025 - Trader still consicently making profit and controling Drawdown.