Trading Signal – RoboXcom

Account Type: Pro (not ECN, not Cent)

Leverage: 1:50 (fixed)

Instruments – Leverage:

• Currency Pairs: 1:5

• Gold: 1:1 (sometimes 1:2)

Risk per Trade:

• Currencies: 1% (sometimes up to 1.5%)

• Gold: 1% (sometimes up to 2% technical analysis)

Profit per Trade:

• Fixed Target: 1% (breakeven, 0.5–3% technical analysis)

!!!Monthly Report: available in the «News» tab!!!

• Target Profit: 1%, 5%, 20% (day, week, month)

Analysis is based on:

• News and fundamental events

• Trend lines

• Support and resistance zones

• Institutional flows and positions of major players

• Ticks and liquidity

• Candles and candle wicks

Trading Strategy:

• Manual trading — no Martingale, no grids, no averaging

• Based on fundamental analysis with confirmation from technical analysis (except impulses)

• If there are no significant fundamental drivers and daily profit is 0.5%, pure technical analysis is used

Suitable for subscribers who value safety, discipline, and stability!

Features:

• Possible use of pending orders to capture impulse market moves (test — 1:1 leverage GBP)

• Consideration of spreads and volume control

• Construction and control of trend lines

• Assessment of market participants’ activity by ticks

• Transparent strategy without hidden risks

Advantages:

• Safety — small stop-loss (exit rationale remains unchanged)

• Discipline in entries, trade management, and exits

• Balance of fundamental analysis and real profit approach

• Risk minimization

• Profit maximization

• Support at least 12 hours / 6 days

• Transparent statistics and capitalization (calendar month)

• We value the trust in the signal and maintain transparency in its use

