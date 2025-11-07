SignalsSections
Leanid Aladzyeu

RoboXcom

Leanid Aladzyeu
2 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 90%
RoboForex-Pro
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
383
Profit Trades:
252 (65.79%)
Loss Trades:
131 (34.20%)
Best trade:
161.40 USD
Worst trade:
-150.68 USD
Gross Profit:
1 827.65 USD (472 247 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 288.67 USD (289 255 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (380.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
380.43 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
21.70%
Max deposit load:
43.19%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.30
Long Trades:
214 (55.87%)
Short Trades:
169 (44.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
1.41 USD
Average Profit:
7.25 USD
Average Loss:
-9.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-267.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-267.99 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
52.67%
Annual Forecast:
639.10%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.80 USD
Maximal:
413.26 USD (71.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.31% (413.26 USD)
By Equity:
13.49% (121.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 278
GBPUSD 85
EURUSD 9
USDCAD 4
BRENT 2
GOOGL 2
CADJPY 2
EURJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 537
GBPUSD 28
EURUSD -7
USDCAD -6
BRENT 2
GOOGL -2
CADJPY -9
EURJPY -5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 183K
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURUSD -142
USDCAD -405
BRENT 20
GOOGL -191
CADJPY -328
EURJPY -155
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +161.40 USD
Worst trade: -151 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +380.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -267.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTime-Live01
0.00 × 9
TickmillAsia-Live
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 80
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 84
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 87
Pipbull-Live01
0.00 × 4
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 18
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 13
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 142
ImperialMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
HedgeHood-MT5
0.00 × 75
Deriv-Server-02
0.00 × 1
STMarket-Live
0.00 × 2
BeirmanCapital-Server
0.00 × 1
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 4
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 5
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 23
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 47
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 5
207 more...
Trading Signal – RoboXcom

Account Type: Pro (not ECN, not Cent)
Leverage: 1:50 (fixed)

Instruments – Leverage:
• Currency Pairs: 1:5
• Gold: 1:1 (sometimes 1:2)

Risk per Trade:
• Currencies: 1% (sometimes up to 1.5%)
• Gold: 1% (sometimes up to 2% technical analysis)

Profit per Trade:
• Fixed Target: 1% (breakeven, 0.5–3% technical analysis)

!!!Monthly Report: available in the «News» tab!!!
• Target Profit: 1%, 5%, 20% (day, week, month)

Analysis is based on:
• News and fundamental events
• Trend lines
• Support and resistance zones
• Institutional flows and positions of major players
• Ticks and liquidity
• Candles and candle wicks

Trading Strategy:
• Manual trading — no Martingale, no grids, no averaging
• Based on fundamental analysis with confirmation from technical analysis (except impulses)
• If there are no significant fundamental drivers and daily profit is 0.5%, pure technical analysis is used

Suitable for subscribers who value safety, discipline, and stability!

Features:
• Possible use of pending orders to capture impulse market moves (test — 1:1 leverage GBP)
• Consideration of spreads and volume control
• Construction and control of trend lines
• Assessment of market participants’ activity by ticks
• Transparent strategy without hidden risks

Advantages:
• Safety — small stop-loss (exit rationale remains unchanged)
• Discipline in entries, trade management, and exits
• Balance of fundamental analysis and real profit approach
• Risk minimization
• Profit maximization
• Support at least 12 hours / 6 days
• Transparent statistics and capitalization (calendar month)

!!!Monthly Report: available in the «News» tab!!!

• We value the trust in the signal and maintain transparency in its use

Contacts and Support:
Telegram:
• Signal Provider: @XcomRobo
• Channel (coming soon): reports, signal news, discussions, and analytics


Average rating:
Ozgur Ay
240
Ozgur Ay 2025.11.07 08:21 
 

It looks good. Having clear stop loss and take profit levels in every trade shows transparency and that the trader knows what he is doing. I have been following the signal for about a week and I have not seen any martingale or careless trades so far. Everything looks fine and I hope the trader continues to make profits in the same consistent way.

Joseph Derek Russell Smith
243
Joseph Derek Russell Smith 2025.10.21 05:37  (modified 2025.11.07 13:23) 
 

Hi people, at this stage Date being 21/10 I have been copying the trade for about a week now and have made good profits % based not $ - The Signal provider gives good support and responds to questions - Not to add they have low DD which is great.

7/11/2025 - Trader still consicently making profit and controling Drawdown.

2025.12.23 19:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 12:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 00:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 17:58 2025.10.31 17:58:38  

📅 October TR. 💰 The account balance was adjusted from $1,040.09 to $1,000 during a period with no open orders — the account remained in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 23 trading days in October, a total profit of +30% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 30% ÷ 23 ≈ 1.30%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the balance adjustment, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.10.22 12:53
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:50 - 1:100
2025.09.30 14:19 2025.09.30 14:19:56  

💰 The account balance was topped up from $660 to $800 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 22 trading days, a total profit of +10% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 10% ÷ 22 ≈ 0.454%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.09.22 18:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.30 08:12 2025.08.30 08:12:43  

💰 The account balance was topped up from $422.15 to $600 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 For the month of August, over 21 trading days, a total profit of +5.5% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 5.5% ÷ 21 ≈ 0.261%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.08.29 16:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.31 21:39 2025.07.31 21:39:33  

📆 August 1: 💰 The account balance was topped up from $208 to $400 at a time when there were no open orders — the account was in a resting state (no active trades). 📈 Over the period from July 14, 2025, to July 31, 2025, inclusive, there were 14 trading days during which a total profit of +4% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 4% ÷ 14 ≈ 0.285%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely locked and remain unchanged by the top-up, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.07.24 15:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 14:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.14 15:50
Share of trading days is too low
