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Amauri De Souza Porto Junior

Managed Risk 4XC TR

Amauri De Souza Porto Junior
Amauri De Souza Porto Junior

Amauri De Souza Porto Junior

Sócio fundador da ÍNDICO LTDA.
Economista (CORECON-SC)
Disclaimer:
- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
0 reviews
Reliability
70 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 112%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 473
Profit Trades:
2 099 (84.87%)
Loss Trades:
374 (15.12%)
Best trade:
177.06 USD
Worst trade:
-793.40 USD
Gross Profit:
23 088.55 USD (360 527 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 512.70 USD (181 458 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
102 (1 104.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 240.71 USD (53)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.99%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.37
Long Trades:
1 176 (47.55%)
Short Trades:
1 297 (52.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
3.47 USD
Average Profit:
11.00 USD
Average Loss:
-38.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-125.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-793.40 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.11%
Annual Forecast:
37.70%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.00 USD
Maximal:
915.50 USD (5.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.00% (923.00 USD)
By Equity:
19.78% (2 430.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCADxx 1468
AUDCADxx 983
AUDNZDxx 22
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADxx 2K
AUDCADxx 6.3K
AUDNZDxx 265
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADxx 52K
AUDCADxx 124K
AUDNZDxx 3.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +177.06 USD
Worst trade: -793 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 53
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 104.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -125.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

A signal with controlled risk, it has an automatically activated lock (Equity Protector) when it reaches a drawdown of -15%.


No reviews
2026.07.21 02:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 17:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.08 08:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.07 08:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 15:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 15:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 22:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.09 18:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.05 12:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.29 14:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.22 15:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.21 14:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.12 07:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.04 16:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.01 13:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.23 10:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.15 08:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.03 20:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.02 05:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.31 08:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Managed Risk 4XC TR
30 USD per month
112%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
70
87%
2 473
84%
100%
1.59
3.47
USD
20%
1:500
Copy

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