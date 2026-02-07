- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 473
Profit Trades:
2 099 (84.87%)
Loss Trades:
374 (15.12%)
Best trade:
177.06 USD
Worst trade:
-793.40 USD
Gross Profit:
23 088.55 USD (360 527 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 512.70 USD (181 458 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
102 (1 104.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 240.71 USD (53)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.99%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.37
Long Trades:
1 176 (47.55%)
Short Trades:
1 297 (52.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
3.47 USD
Average Profit:
11.00 USD
Average Loss:
-38.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-125.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-793.40 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.11%
Annual Forecast:
37.70%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.00 USD
Maximal:
915.50 USD (5.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.00% (923.00 USD)
By Equity:
19.78% (2 430.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCADxx
|1468
|AUDCADxx
|983
|AUDNZDxx
|22
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCADxx
|2K
|AUDCADxx
|6.3K
|AUDNZDxx
|265
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCADxx
|52K
|AUDCADxx
|124K
|AUDNZDxx
|3.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +177.06 USD
Worst trade: -793 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 53
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 104.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -125.46 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
A signal with controlled risk, it has an automatically activated lock (Equity Protector) when it reaches a drawdown of -15%.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
112%
0
0
USD
USD
13K
USD
USD
70
87%
2 473
84%
100%
1.59
3.47
USD
USD
20%
1:500