Nguyen Quoc Viet

OnlyUJ

Nguyen Quoc Viet
0 reviews
Reliability
75 weeks
15 / 33K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 324%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
459
Profit Trades:
226 (49.23%)
Loss Trades:
233 (50.76%)
Best trade:
528.20 USD
Worst trade:
-143.23 USD
Gross Profit:
11 595.59 USD (128 287 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 898.99 USD (98 581 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (173.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
839.75 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
41.84%
Max deposit load:
16.23%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.28
Long Trades:
227 (49.46%)
Short Trades:
232 (50.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
8.05 USD
Average Profit:
51.31 USD
Average Loss:
-33.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-107.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-458.94 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
28.43%
Annual Forecast:
344.92%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.20 USD
Maximal:
864.53 USD (28.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.67% (864.53 USD)
By Equity:
2.71% (128.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 459
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 3.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 30K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +528.20 USD
Worst trade: -143 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +173.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -107.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 6
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.24 × 21
Exness-MT5Real15
0.27 × 37
Exness-MT5Real6
0.61 × 23
FusionMarkets-Live
0.88 × 132
Exness-MT5Real8
0.94 × 17
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.34 × 169
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
1.88 × 17
XMGlobal-MT5 8
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 12
2.46 × 28
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
2.51 × 174
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.89 × 9
Exness-MT5Real23
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
3.50 × 4
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
3.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real32
3.59 × 56
Forex.com-Live 536
3.67 × 144
11 more...
No reviews
2025.03.07 03:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.06 17:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 11:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 17:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.24 17:24
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.09.06 15:21
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.77% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.08.30 19:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.08.26 19:09
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.08.20 19:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.08.15 19:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.08.05 19:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.07.25 16:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.07.25 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.07.25 04:01
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.07.25 04:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.07.25 04:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
OnlyUJ
30 USD per month
324%
15
33K
USD
6K
USD
75
98%
459
49%
42%
1.46
8.05
USD
17%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.