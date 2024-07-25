- Growth
Trades:
459
Profit Trades:
226 (49.23%)
Loss Trades:
233 (50.76%)
Best trade:
528.20 USD
Worst trade:
-143.23 USD
Gross Profit:
11 595.59 USD (128 287 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 898.99 USD (98 581 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (173.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
839.75 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
41.84%
Max deposit load:
16.23%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.28
Long Trades:
227 (49.46%)
Short Trades:
232 (50.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
8.05 USD
Average Profit:
51.31 USD
Average Loss:
-33.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-107.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-458.94 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
28.43%
Annual Forecast:
344.92%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.20 USD
Maximal:
864.53 USD (28.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.67% (864.53 USD)
By Equity:
2.71% (128.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|459
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|3.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|30K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +528.20 USD
Worst trade: -143 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +173.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -107.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.24 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.27 × 37
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.61 × 23
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.88 × 132
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.94 × 17
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.34 × 169
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|1.88 × 17
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|2.46 × 28
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.51 × 174
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.89 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|3.50 × 4
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|3.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|3.59 × 56
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|3.67 × 144
