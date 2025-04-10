SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / THPX5
Ai Jing Gao

THPX5

Ai Jing Gao
0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 568%
NCESC-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 937
Profit Trades:
1 104 (56.99%)
Loss Trades:
833 (43.00%)
Best trade:
1 981.07 USD
Worst trade:
-2 832.48 USD
Gross Profit:
188 932.45 USD (570 198 pips)
Gross Loss:
-145 384.98 USD (288 363 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (1 313.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 880.23 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
46.31%
Max deposit load:
11.48%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
3.25
Long Trades:
953 (49.20%)
Short Trades:
984 (50.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
22.48 USD
Average Profit:
171.13 USD
Average Loss:
-174.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 835.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 408.13 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
4.50%
Annual Forecast:
54.64%
Algo trading:
28%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13 408.13 USD (28.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.96% (13 408.13 USD)
By Equity:
8.43% (1 785.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUETH 1315
XAUETH.stp 559
ETHUSD 56
XAUUSD 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUETH 35K
XAUETH.stp 8.2K
ETHUSD 23
XAUUSD -124
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUETH 28K
XAUETH.stp 252K
ETHUSD 2.7K
XAUUSD -1.2K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 981.07 USD
Worst trade: -2 832 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 313.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 835.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.70 × 40
NCESC-Live
5.97 × 294
Ava-Real 1-MT5
12.00 × 2
No reviews
2025.12.23 14:02
2025.12.23 13:02
2025.12.23 06:56
2025.12.18 16:05
2025.12.08 13:26
2025.12.08 12:26
2025.11.27 17:12
2025.11.15 02:58
2025.10.23 05:41
2025.10.22 22:21
2025.10.22 02:50
2025.10.22 00:40
2025.10.19 03:39
2025.10.10 21:52
2025.10.02 21:49
2025.10.02 17:29
2025.10.02 03:49
2025.10.01 22:29
2025.10.01 21:29
2025.10.01 09:13
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
THPX5
50 USD per month
568%
0
0
USD
31K
USD
38
28%
1 937
56%
46%
1.29
22.48
USD
39%
1:100
