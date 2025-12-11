SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / HJM1
Walter Joseph Dillard

HJM1

Walter Joseph Dillard
3 reviews
Reliability
81 weeks
4 / 3.2K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 5 849%
CribMarket-Live
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
20 050
Profit Trades:
10 571 (52.72%)
Loss Trades:
9 479 (47.28%)
Best trade:
3 329.09 USD
Worst trade:
-3 232.99 USD
Gross Profit:
408 607.21 USD (3 505 016 pips)
Gross Loss:
-364 350.98 USD (2 969 984 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (374.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 329.09 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
94.83%
Max deposit load:
1.45%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
85
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
8.57
Long Trades:
10 332 (51.53%)
Short Trades:
9 718 (48.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
2.21 USD
Average Profit:
38.65 USD
Average Loss:
-38.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-50.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 560.33 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
11.83%
Annual Forecast:
143.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.43 USD
Maximal:
5 161.10 USD (10.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.75% (1 785.08 USD)
By Equity:
5.14% (1 727.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDc 20048
EURUSDc 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDc 44K
EURUSDc -6
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDc 536K
EURUSDc -555
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 329.09 USD
Worst trade: -3 233 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +374.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CribMarket-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Copies best on metacopier. Here's the setup video on how to join there: https://youtube.com/shorts/-sdpUO3l-t0

If you run into issues copying here, many are having issues on copying due to slippage, please get a refund on the signal. Start small before scaling up. 

This is an arb strategy, so copying can be killed by slippage here. If you run into issues please message me. Best to follow on metacopier where things are working well for all clients. HJM1 signal there. 


Average rating:
ron_b
295
ron_b 2025.12.11 08:14 
 

Didn't copy well for me with this system.

ambighen
473
ambighen 2025.12.07 10:25 
 

This system unfortunately did not work well with my broker, it is an arbitrage strategy that may only work well on the provider’s broker

Simon widlund
23
Simon widlund 2025.11.27 09:56   

I missed that it was XAUUSDc (cent) not valid in europe) and many accounts. so sorry it seems like a good signal. but it didnt work out and i learned something new.

2025.11.12 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HJM1
30 USD per month
5 849%
4
3.2K
USD
36K
USD
81
0%
20 050
52%
95%
1.12
2.21
USD
15%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.