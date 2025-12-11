- Growth
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CribMarket-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Copies best on metacopier. Here's the setup video on how to join there: https://youtube.com/shorts/-sdpUO3l-t0
If you run into issues copying here, many are having issues on copying due to slippage, please get a refund on the signal. Start small before scaling up.
This is an arb strategy, so copying can be killed by slippage here. If you run into issues please message me. Best to follow on metacopier where things are working well for all clients. HJM1 signal there.
USD
USD
USD
Didn't copy well for me with this system.
This system unfortunately did not work well with my broker, it is an arbitrage strategy that may only work well on the provider’s broker
I missed that it was XAUUSDc (cent) not valid in europe) and many accounts. so sorry it seems like a good signal. but it didnt work out and i learned something new.