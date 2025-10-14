SignalsSections
Oleksandr Khrypunenko

HiGold

Oleksandr Khrypunenko
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
2 / 9K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 399%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
144
Profit Trades:
107 (74.30%)
Loss Trades:
37 (25.69%)
Best trade:
96.02 USD
Worst trade:
-178.42 USD
Gross Profit:
1 938.80 USD (120 293 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 288.77 USD (83 443 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (350.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
350.76 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
15.07%
Max deposit load:
5.68%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.11
Long Trades:
101 (70.14%)
Short Trades:
43 (29.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
4.51 USD
Average Profit:
18.12 USD
Average Loss:
-34.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-135.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-208.08 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-1.47%
Annual Forecast:
-17.79%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
209.14 USD (25.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.04% (80.37 USD)
By Equity:
14.73% (112.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 144
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 650
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 37K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +96.02 USD
Worst trade: -178 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +350.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -135.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

The Higold strategy is an automated gold trading system that demonstrates stable results with a 74% profitability rate over more than 100 trades. It operates on the basis of thorough technical analysis of the XAUUSD pair, using an algorithmic approach without aggressive methods such as martingale or grid trading, which makes it safe for your capital. Each position must have a stop loss and take profit. The strategy adapts to market changes, demonstrates controlled drawdown up to 25% and provides stable predicted average monthly profit exceeding 25%, which is confirmed by real trading statistics. Thanks to automation and clear risk management with an average profit-to-loss ratio of 1.42, Higold is suitable for both beginners and experienced investors seeking passive income from gold trading.
No reviews
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 02:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 01:21
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 201 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 06:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 16:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 01:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 11:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 07:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.79% of days out of 167 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.16 14:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 00:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.15 06:47
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
