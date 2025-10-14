- Growth
Trades:
144
Profit Trades:
107 (74.30%)
Loss Trades:
37 (25.69%)
Best trade:
96.02 USD
Worst trade:
-178.42 USD
Gross Profit:
1 938.80 USD (120 293 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 288.77 USD (83 443 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (350.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
350.76 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
15.07%
Max deposit load:
5.68%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.11
Long Trades:
101 (70.14%)
Short Trades:
43 (29.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
4.51 USD
Average Profit:
18.12 USD
Average Loss:
-34.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-135.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-208.08 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-1.47%
Annual Forecast:
-17.79%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
209.14 USD (25.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.04% (80.37 USD)
By Equity:
14.73% (112.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|144
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|650
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|37K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Best trade: +96.02 USD
Worst trade: -178 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +350.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -135.13 USD
The Higold strategy is an automated gold trading system that demonstrates stable results with a 74% profitability rate over more than 100 trades. It operates on the basis of thorough technical analysis of the XAUUSD pair, using an algorithmic approach without aggressive methods such as martingale or grid trading, which makes it safe for your capital. Each position must have a stop loss and take profit. The strategy adapts to market changes, demonstrates controlled drawdown up to 25% and provides stable predicted average monthly profit exceeding 25%, which is confirmed by real trading statistics. Thanks to automation and clear risk management with an average profit-to-loss ratio of 1.42, Higold is suitable for both beginners and experienced investors seeking passive income from gold trading.
