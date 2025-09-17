QuotesSections
SPWRW

0.2651 USD 0.0203 (7.11%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPWRW exchange rate has changed by -7.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2651 and at a high of 0.2651.

Daily Range
0.2651 0.2651
Year Range
0.0500 0.4590
Previous Close
0.2854
Open
0.2651
Bid
0.2651
Ask
0.2681
Low
0.2651
High
0.2651
Volume
1
Daily Change
-7.11%
Month Change
-5.32%
6 Months Change
10.46%
Year Change
10.46%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev