Currencies / OKYO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OKYO: OKYO Pharma Limited - American Depositary Shares
2.10 USD 0.01 (0.48%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OKYO exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.09 and at a high of 2.15.
Follow OKYO Pharma Limited - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OKYO News
- OKYO Pharma receives $1.9 million non-dilutive funding for lead drug development
- OKYO Pharma secures $1.9 million in non-dilutive funding for eye drug
- OKYO Pharma stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on positive trial data
- OKYO Pharma stock surges after positive Phase 2 results for eye pain drug
- NAVI Protocol Partners with OKX to Launch xBTC Lending and Borrowing on Sui
- Goldman Small Cap Research Issues New Research Update on OKYO Pharma Limited
- OKYO Pharma to Present at the Bio International Convention
- OKYO Pharma stock soars to 52-week high of $1.75
- OKYO Pharma to Present at the GPCRs-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit
Daily Range
2.09 2.15
Year Range
0.90 3.15
- Previous Close
- 2.09
- Open
- 2.12
- Bid
- 2.10
- Ask
- 2.40
- Low
- 2.09
- High
- 2.15
- Volume
- 40
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- -9.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 65.35%
- Year Change
- 110.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev