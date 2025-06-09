Currencies / NYMT
NYMT: New York Mortgage Trust Inc
7.11 USD 0.11 (1.52%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NYMT exchange rate has changed by -1.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.99 and at a high of 7.16.
Follow New York Mortgage Trust Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NYMT News
Daily Range
6.99 7.16
Year Range
5.01 7.28
- Previous Close
- 7.22
- Open
- 7.11
- Bid
- 7.11
- Ask
- 7.41
- Low
- 6.99
- High
- 7.16
- Volume
- 1.353 K
- Daily Change
- -1.52%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.89%
- Year Change
- 12.86%
