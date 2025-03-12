Currencies / NSPR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NSPR: InspireMD Inc
2.41 USD 0.03 (1.26%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NSPR exchange rate has changed by 1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.38 and at a high of 2.42.
Follow InspireMD Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NSPR News
- Cohen Raymond W, Kestra medical director, buys $289,000 in shares
- Kestra Medical Technologies shareholders approve director elections and stock plan
- InspireMD, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NSPR)
- InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- InspireMD earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- InspireMD raises $58 million to fund US launch of carotid stent
- CVRx (CVRX) Surges 19.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- InspireMD stock rises after US commercial launch of carotid stent system
- InspireMD launches CGuard Prime carotid stent in US after FDA approval
- Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- InspireMD receives CE mark approval for CGuard Prime stent system
- InspireMD names Michael Lawless as new CFO
- InspireMD at Bank of America 2025: Carotid Stent Innovation
- InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.38 2.42
Year Range
1.99 3.80
- Previous Close
- 2.38
- Open
- 2.39
- Bid
- 2.41
- Ask
- 2.71
- Low
- 2.38
- High
- 2.42
- Volume
- 44
- Daily Change
- 1.26%
- Month Change
- -1.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.66%
- Year Change
- -12.68%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev