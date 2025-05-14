Currencies / NBH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NBH: Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc
10.47 USD 0.03 (0.29%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NBH exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.41 and at a high of 10.48.
Follow Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NBH News
- Analysis-US dollar bears think record slide may resume after recent pause
- Macquarie seeks to set up base in Saudi Arabia after preliminary deal with PIF
- Trump’s Fed pick, Bank of England’s ’hawkish’ cut weigh on dollar
- Analysis-Investors to double down on US junk bonds on another tariff tantrum
- NEUBERGER BERMAN MUNICIPAL FUND ANNOUNCES MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION
- Deal-hungry equity investors eye Europe’s potential defence industry boom
- NEUBERGER BERMAN MUNICIPAL FUND ANNOUNCES MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION
- Saudi Arabia’s PIF strikes multi-billion investment deals with US asset managers
Daily Range
10.41 10.48
Year Range
9.47 11.24
- Previous Close
- 10.44
- Open
- 10.43
- Bid
- 10.47
- Ask
- 10.77
- Low
- 10.41
- High
- 10.48
- Volume
- 176
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 6.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.67%
- Year Change
- -6.43%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev