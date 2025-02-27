Currencies / ML
ML: MoneyLion Inc Class A
85.96 USD 0.25 (0.29%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ML exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 85.30 and at a high of 86.39.
Follow MoneyLion Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ML News
Daily Range
85.30 86.39
Year Range
36.65 106.82
- Previous Close
- 85.71
- Open
- 85.30
- Bid
- 85.96
- Ask
- 86.26
- Low
- 85.30
- High
- 86.39
- Volume
- 1.897 K
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- -0.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 97.25%
- Year Change
- 29.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%