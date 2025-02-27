QuotesSections
Currencies / ML
Back to US Stock Market

ML: MoneyLion Inc Class A

85.96 USD 0.25 (0.29%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ML exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 85.30 and at a high of 86.39.

Follow MoneyLion Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ML News

Daily Range
85.30 86.39
Year Range
36.65 106.82
Previous Close
85.71
Open
85.30
Bid
85.96
Ask
86.26
Low
85.30
High
86.39
Volume
1.897 K
Daily Change
0.29%
Month Change
-0.99%
6 Months Change
97.25%
Year Change
29.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%