Currencies / MFIN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MFIN: Medallion Financial Corp
10.43 USD 0.14 (1.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MFIN exchange rate has changed by -1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.41 and at a high of 10.60.
Follow Medallion Financial Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MFIN News
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 1.03%
- Indonesia stocks lower at close of trade; IDX Composite Index down 0.04%
- Ladenburg Thalmann upgrades Medallion Financial stock rating to Buy
- Medallion earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Medallion Financial (MFIN) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Investors Are Flocking to the Stock Market’s Discount Rack
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 1.21%
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.93%
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.56%
- MBNKO: A 9% Fixed Rate Reset Preferred Share IPO From Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.75%
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.38%
- The Preferred Stock IPO Market 'Unfroze' In May (NYSE:FOUR)
- Brokered Deposits At U.S. Banks Fell In 2024
- Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
10.41 10.60
Year Range
7.71 10.87
- Previous Close
- 10.57
- Open
- 10.53
- Bid
- 10.43
- Ask
- 10.73
- Low
- 10.41
- High
- 10.60
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- -1.32%
- Month Change
- -0.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.89%
- Year Change
- 29.40%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%