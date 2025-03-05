通貨 / MFIN
MFIN: Medallion Financial Corp
10.75 USD 0.42 (4.07%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MFINの今日の為替レートは、4.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.35の安値と10.88の高値で取引されました。
Medallion Financial Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
10.35 10.88
1年のレンジ
7.71 10.88
- 以前の終値
- 10.33
- 始値
- 10.44
- 買値
- 10.75
- 買値
- 11.05
- 安値
- 10.35
- 高値
- 10.88
- 出来高
- 327
- 1日の変化
- 4.07%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.77%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.56%
- 1年の変化
- 33.37%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K