通貨 / MFIN
MFIN: Medallion Financial Corp

10.75 USD 0.42 (4.07%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MFINの今日の為替レートは、4.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.35の安値と10.88の高値で取引されました。

Medallion Financial Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
10.35 10.88
1年のレンジ
7.71 10.88
以前の終値
10.33
始値
10.44
買値
10.75
買値
11.05
安値
10.35
高値
10.88
出来高
327
1日の変化
4.07%
1ヶ月の変化
2.77%
6ヶ月の変化
23.56%
1年の変化
33.37%
