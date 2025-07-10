QuotesSections
Currencies / METC
Back to US Stock Market

METC: Ramaco Resources Inc - Class A

25.74 USD 0.42 (1.61%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

METC exchange rate has changed by -1.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.30 and at a high of 27.41.

Follow Ramaco Resources Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

METC News

Daily Range
25.30 27.41
Year Range
6.30 28.40
Previous Close
26.16
Open
27.34
Bid
25.74
Ask
26.04
Low
25.30
High
27.41
Volume
6.068 K
Daily Change
-1.61%
Month Change
4.42%
6 Months Change
211.25%
Year Change
119.81%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%