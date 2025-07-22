통화 / METC
METC: Ramaco Resources Inc - Class A
30.42 USD 0.50 (1.62%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
METC 환율이 오늘 -1.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 29.75이고 고가는 31.19이었습니다.
Ramaco Resources Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
METC News
일일 변동 비율
29.75 31.19
년간 변동
6.30 32.17
- 이전 종가
- 30.92
- 시가
- 31.00
- Bid
- 30.42
- Ask
- 30.72
- 저가
- 29.75
- 고가
- 31.19
- 볼륨
- 7.477 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.62%
- 월 변동
- 23.41%
- 6개월 변동
- 267.84%
- 년간 변동율
- 159.78%
20 9월, 토요일