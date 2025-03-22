Currencies / LEGH
LEGH: Legacy Housing Corporation
27.67 USD 0.28 (1.02%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LEGH exchange rate has changed by 1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.96 and at a high of 27.78.
Follow Legacy Housing Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
26.96 27.78
Year Range
21.60 29.45
- Previous Close
- 27.39
- Open
- 27.19
- Bid
- 27.67
- Ask
- 27.97
- Low
- 26.96
- High
- 27.78
- Volume
- 118
- Daily Change
- 1.02%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.90%
- Year Change
- 2.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%