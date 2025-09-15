货币 / JPM
JPM: JP Morgan Chase & Co
309.27 USD 0.17 (0.05%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日JPM汇率已更改0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点307.13和高点310.88进行交易。
关注JP Morgan Chase & Co动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
JPM新闻
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- Province of Saskatchewan completes €1bn bond issuance without stabilisation
- China Bans Nvidia RTX6000D Sales, Raising Fresh Pressure on NVDA Stock - TipRanks.com
- Fed’s new projections to account for turbulent period as Miran joins debate
- 分析师评估英国8月通胀稳定及降息前景
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- 降息悬念跌宕起伏! 美联储利率决议临近 市场突然加码押注降息50基点
- Trump pressure on Fed may steepen US yield curve, fund managers say
- Analysis-Trump gets unlikely support from climate-conscious investors
- Will a Fed rate cut really help your finances? What it would mean for mortgages, credit-card bills, savings rates and more.
- Citigroup's Card Delinquencies Decline, Charge-Offs Increase in August
- 花旗股票评级被Freedom Capital Markets下调至持有
- Charlie Javice deserves 12 years prison for defrauding JPMorgan, US says
- Netskope将IPO价格区间上调至每股17-19美元
- The best-performing Dow stock this year isn’t Nvidia. How this bank rose to the top.
- Some law firms that cut deals with Trump take cases opposing his administration
- Fed rate-cut optimism has bond investors focusing on duration, steeper yield curve
- What Investors Get Out of Quarterly Earnings
- Companies are lining up for U.S. government investment, says banker on MP Materials deal
- CaixaBank’s €500 million contingent convertible securities see no stabilization
- Capital One Files Lawsuit Against FDIC Over Erroneous Charges
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
日范围
307.13 310.88
年范围
202.16 310.88
- 前一天收盘价
- 309.10
- 开盘价
- 309.56
- 卖价
- 309.27
- 买价
- 309.57
- 最低价
- 307.13
- 最高价
- 310.88
- 交易量
- 11.804 K
- 日变化
- 0.05%
- 月变化
- 3.00%
- 6个月变化
- 27.47%
- 年变化
- 48.02%
