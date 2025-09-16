Moedas / JPM
JPM: JP Morgan Chase & Co
311.75 USD 2.48 (0.80%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do JPM para hoje mudou para 0.80%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 308.77 e o mais alto foi 312.91.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas JP Morgan Chase & Co. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
JPM Notícias
- Is the revamped American Express Platinum card worth the $895 fee? This new perk may seal the deal.
- NIE: Market Valuations Appear Stretched, But This Fund's Has Improved
- American Express is about to make a controversial change to its flagship Platinum card
- Big US banks lower prime lending rates after Fed rate cut
- Exclusive-Fitness tracking app Strava looks to hire banks for IPO
- Is JPMorgan's Recent Dividend Hike Enough to Buy the Stock?
- Brookfield’s Rockpoint Gas Storage considers Toronto IPO, Bloomberg reports
- Classificação das ações da Dave Inc reiterada como Compra pela Benchmark em meio ao acordo JPM-Plaid
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- Province of Saskatchewan completes €1bn bond issuance without stabilisation
- China Bans Nvidia RTX6000D Sales, Raising Fresh Pressure on NVDA Stock - TipRanks.com
- Fed’s new projections to account for turbulent period as Miran joins debate
- Analistas avaliam inflação estável do Reino Unido em agosto e perspectivas de corte nas taxas
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- Unidade Solstice da Honeywell precifica oferta de notas seniores de US$ 1 bilhão
- Trump pressure on Fed may steepen US yield curve, fund managers say
- Analysis-Trump gets unlikely support from climate-conscious investors
- Will a Fed rate cut really help your finances? What it would mean for mortgages, credit-card bills, savings rates and more.
- Citigroup's Card Delinquencies Decline, Charge-Offs Increase in August
- Bancos suíços anunciam 1º pagamento com blockchain público
- Citi stock rating downgraded to Hold by Freedom Capital Markets
- Charlie Javice deserves 12 years prison for defrauding JPMorgan, US says
Faixa diária
308.77 312.91
Faixa anual
202.16 312.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 309.27
- Open
- 310.20
- Bid
- 311.75
- Ask
- 312.05
- Low
- 308.77
- High
- 312.91
- Volume
- 15.532 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.80%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.83%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 28.49%
- Mudança anual
- 49.21%
