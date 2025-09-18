QuotazioniSezioni
JPM: JP Morgan Chase & Co

314.75 USD 1.57 (0.50%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio JPM ha avuto una variazione del 0.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 309.14 e ad un massimo di 315.79.

Segui le dinamiche di JP Morgan Chase & Co. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
309.14 315.79
Intervallo Annuale
202.16 315.79
Chiusura Precedente
313.18
Apertura
313.52
Bid
314.75
Ask
315.05
Minimo
309.14
Massimo
315.79
Volume
13.087 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.50%
Variazione Mensile
4.83%
Variazione Semestrale
29.72%
Variazione Annuale
50.64%
20 settembre, sabato