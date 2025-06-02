Currencies / INM
INM: InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc
2.32 USD 0.10 (4.50%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INM exchange rate has changed by 4.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.23 and at a high of 2.37.
Follow InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
INM News
- Cognition Therapeutics Shares Jump 12% After Hours Following Encouraging Phase 2 Alzheimer's Trial Data - Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX), InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
- InMed Pharmaceuticals raises $5 million in private placement
- InMed stock soars after promising Alzheimer’s drug preclinical results
- Why InMed's Alzheimer's Drug Candidate Is Fueling Sudden Stock Surge - InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)
- InMed’s Alzheimer’s drug candidate shows reduced inflammation in lab tests
- InMed Appoints CBIZ as New Auditor in Connection with CBIZ’s Acquisition of Marcum’s Attest Business, Provides Update on Special Meeting and Makes Modifications to Existing SEPA
- Dow Dips Over 300 Points; Campbell's Posts Upbeat Earnings - The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB), InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)
Daily Range
2.23 2.37
Year Range
1.72 9.40
- Previous Close
- 2.22
- Open
- 2.24
- Bid
- 2.32
- Ask
- 2.62
- Low
- 2.23
- High
- 2.37
- Volume
- 286
- Daily Change
- 4.50%
- Month Change
- 8.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.00%
- Year Change
- -51.67%
