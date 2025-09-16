货币 / GOOG
GOOG: Alphabet Inc - Class C Capital Stock
251.42 USD 0.34 (0.14%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GOOG汇率已更改-0.14%。当日，交易品种以低点249.71和高点253.23进行交易。
关注Alphabet Inc - Class C Capital Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOOG新闻
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- OpenAI Valued at $300B, Projects $200B Revenue by 2030 - TipRanks.com
- AI Needs Babysitters, and These Stocks Are Cashing In
- 1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Nvidia Microsoft and Apple in the $2 Trillion Club by 2028
- 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in September
- Billionaire David Tepper of Appaloosa Is Buying 3 Trillion-Dollar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks and Selling 3 Others
- Apple's iPhone 17 Rollout Tanked the Stock. Time to Buy the Dip?
- The Smartest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,000
- Alphabet副总裁O’Toole出售价值68万美元C类股票
- Alphabet’s VP O’Toole sells $680k in class C stock
- Alphabet董事Hennessy出售价值14.9万美元GOOGL股票
- What stocks may need to rise in ‘a market for only the most bright-eyed optimists’
- UK and US agree $42 billion tech pact to mark Trump’s visit
- Apple Vs. Alphabet: Valuation And Growth Make Alphabet The Superior Choice (NASDAQ:GOOG)
- Booking Holdings: A Solid GARP Play In The Travel Sector (NASDAQ:BKNG)
- 2 Multitrillion-Dollar "Magnificent Seven" Stocks With 19% and 31% Upside, According to Certain Wall Street Analysts
- Alphabet's Next Growth Cycle (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
- 10 bargain stocks of companies that can increase profits faster than the S&P 500
- Positives Are Priced In For Oracle: But Here's Why I'm Initiating With A Buy Rating (ORCL)
- Here’s how Apple’s stock could transform from AI laggard into a big winner
- TD Cowen上调Alphabet股票目标价至270美元，基于云服务调查结果
- TD Cowen raises Alphabet stock price target to $270 on cloud survey results
- Google's $6.8B UK AI Bet Collides with Trump's Surprise Tech Invasion
- Prediction: 3 Stocks That'll Be Worth More Than Apple 5 Years From Now
日范围
249.71 253.23
年范围
142.66 253.23
- 前一天收盘价
- 251.76
- 开盘价
- 252.35
- 卖价
- 251.42
- 买价
- 251.72
- 最低价
- 249.71
- 最高价
- 253.23
- 交易量
- 47.497 K
- 日变化
- -0.14%
- 月变化
- 20.35%
- 6个月变化
- 61.88%
- 年变化
- 48.89%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值