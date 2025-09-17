Moedas / GOOG
GOOG: Alphabet Inc - Class C Capital Stock
249.85 USD 1.57 (0.62%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GOOG para hoje mudou para -0.62%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 246.58 e o mais alto foi 251.95.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Alphabet Inc - Class C Capital Stock. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
246.58 251.95
Faixa anual
142.66 253.23
- Fechamento anterior
- 251.42
- Open
- 251.46
- Bid
- 249.85
- Ask
- 250.15
- Low
- 246.58
- High
- 251.95
- Volume
- 48.120 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.62%
- Mudança mensal
- 19.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 60.87%
- Mudança anual
- 47.96%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh