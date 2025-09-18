Valute / GOOG
GOOG: Alphabet Inc - Class C Capital Stock
255.24 USD 2.91 (1.15%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GOOG ha avuto una variazione del 1.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 252.06 e ad un massimo di 256.70.
Segui le dinamiche di Alphabet Inc - Class C Capital Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GOOG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
252.06 256.70
Intervallo Annuale
142.66 256.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 252.33
- Apertura
- 253.56
- Bid
- 255.24
- Ask
- 255.54
- Minimo
- 252.06
- Massimo
- 256.70
- Volume
- 44.407 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- 22.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 64.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- 51.15%
20 settembre, sabato