GOOG: Alphabet Inc - Class C Capital Stock

255.24 USD 2.91 (1.15%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GOOG ha avuto una variazione del 1.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 252.06 e ad un massimo di 256.70.

Segui le dinamiche di Alphabet Inc - Class C Capital Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
252.06 256.70
Intervallo Annuale
142.66 256.70
Chiusura Precedente
252.33
Apertura
253.56
Bid
255.24
Ask
255.54
Minimo
252.06
Massimo
256.70
Volume
44.407 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.15%
Variazione Mensile
22.18%
Variazione Semestrale
64.34%
Variazione Annuale
51.15%
20 settembre, sabato