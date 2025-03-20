Currencies / GHRS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GHRS: GH Research PLC
12.63 USD 0.48 (3.66%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GHRS exchange rate has changed by -3.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.59 and at a high of 13.37.
Follow GH Research PLC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GHRS News
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on GH Research stock
- GH Research stock rating reiterated at Buy by Stifel amid FDA discussions
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/28/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on GH Research stock at $39 target
- GH Research reports progress on FDA engagement for GH001 IND
- Wall Street Analysts Believe GH Research (GHRS) Could Rally 107.25%: Here's is How to Trade
- GH Research stock awaits FDA response on clinical hold, says Canaccord
- Atai: Critical Study Win Sets Up Double Approval Shot For Psychedelics In TRD
- Compass Pathways: Psychedelics Drug Data Sends Share Price South - Rating Downgrade (CMPS)
- JMP reiterates GH Research stock rating on competitor’s positive results
- GH Research submits response to FDA clinical hold for depression drug
- GH Research announces annual general meeting for July 31
- cantor fitzgerald maintains overweight rating on gh research stock
- GH Research Announces Acceptance of Pharmaceutical Pipeline Presentation and Late-Breaking Posters at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2025 Annual Meeting
- JOYY, Akebia Therapeutics, Microchip Technology And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
Daily Range
12.59 13.37
Year Range
6.02 20.50
- Previous Close
- 13.11
- Open
- 13.10
- Bid
- 12.63
- Ask
- 12.93
- Low
- 12.59
- High
- 13.37
- Volume
- 615
- Daily Change
- -3.66%
- Month Change
- -4.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.71%
- Year Change
- 87.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%