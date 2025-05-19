Currencies / EVN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EVN: Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
11.00 USD 0.04 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EVN exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.91 and at a high of 11.05.
Follow Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EVN News
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.13%
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.29%
- UBS looks at what’s next for gold stocks after a period of relative outperformance
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.60%
- Pairs Trading EVN And PMF: Another Comparison Of Undervalued And Overvalued Positions
- Earnings call transcript: Evolution Mining Q4 2025 sees strong cash flow
- Evolution Mining FY25 slides: Record cash flow as production guidance met
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.61%
- Goldman downgrades Evolution, Newmont ahead of Australia gold earnings season
- Jefferies downgrades Evolution Mining stock on Red Lake reserve concerns
- Evolution Mining stock downgraded to sell by UBS on valuation concerns
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.01%
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.21%
- Model Portfolio For Income, June 2025
- Eaton Vance Municipal Income: Attractive Tax-Equivalent Yield (NYSE:EVN)
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.58%
Daily Range
10.91 11.05
Year Range
9.59 11.07
- Previous Close
- 10.96
- Open
- 11.00
- Bid
- 11.00
- Ask
- 11.30
- Low
- 10.91
- High
- 11.05
- Volume
- 148
- Daily Change
- 0.36%
- Month Change
- 5.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.59%
- Year Change
- 0.18%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev