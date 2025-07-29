QuotesSections
Currencies / ESS
ESS: Essex Property Trust Inc

265.46 USD 0.99 (0.37%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ESS exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 264.43 and at a high of 266.89.

Follow Essex Property Trust Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
264.43 266.89
Year Range
243.85 316.10
Previous Close
264.47
Open
265.50
Bid
265.46
Ask
265.76
Low
264.43
High
266.89
Volume
290
Daily Change
0.37%
Month Change
-0.67%
6 Months Change
-13.27%
Year Change
-10.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%