ESS: Essex Property Trust Inc
265.46 USD 0.99 (0.37%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ESS exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 264.43 and at a high of 266.89.
Follow Essex Property Trust Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ESS News
Daily Range
264.43 266.89
Year Range
243.85 316.10
- Previous Close
- 264.47
- Open
- 265.50
- Bid
- 265.46
- Ask
- 265.76
- Low
- 264.43
- High
- 266.89
- Volume
- 290
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- -0.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.27%
- Year Change
- -10.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%