Currencies / EBTC
EBTC: Enterprise Bancorp Inc
39.64 USD 0.30 (0.75%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EBTC exchange rate has changed by -0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.53 and at a high of 40.28.
Follow Enterprise Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EBTC News
Daily Range
39.53 40.28
Year Range
23.02 44.41
- Previous Close
- 39.94
- Open
- 40.28
- Bid
- 39.64
- Ask
- 39.94
- Low
- 39.53
- High
- 40.28
- Volume
- 150
- Daily Change
- -0.75%
- Month Change
- 3.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.55%
- Year Change
- 60.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%