Currencies / DH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DH: Definitive Healthcare Corp - Class A
4.09 USD 0.04 (0.99%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DH exchange rate has changed by 0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.00 and at a high of 4.11.
Follow Definitive Healthcare Corp - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DH News
- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- DH vs. BL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Definitive Health Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations: Upgrading Stock To A Hold (NASDAQ:DH)
- BofA Securities reiterates Buy rating on Definitive Healthcare stock
- Stifel raises Definitive Healthcare stock price target to $6 on improved retention
- Definitive Healthcare Q2 2025 slides: revenue decline continues but exceeds guidance
- Definitive Healthcare Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:DH)
- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Definitive Healthcare announces board change as Jill Larsen resigns, Scott Stephenson appointed
- Definitive Healthcare Q1 Review: Revenue Slumps, Structural Issues, A Sell Rating Sticks
- Definitive Healthcare Corp. reports inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- SAIC, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL), Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)
- Crude Oil Gains Over 1%; EchoStar Posts Q1 Loss - Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO), Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)
- Insulet Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Trade Desk, TransMedics Group, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH), AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)
- US Stocks Higher; Lyft Posts Upbeat Earnings - Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)
- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
4.00 4.11
Year Range
2.18 5.68
- Previous Close
- 4.05
- Open
- 4.05
- Bid
- 4.09
- Ask
- 4.39
- Low
- 4.00
- High
- 4.11
- Volume
- 500
- Daily Change
- 0.99%
- Month Change
- 3.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 44.52%
- Year Change
- -12.61%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%