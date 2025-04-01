Currencies / CTO
CTO: CTO Realty Growth Inc
16.36 USD 0.23 (1.39%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CTO exchange rate has changed by -1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.34 and at a high of 16.70.
Follow CTO Realty Growth Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CTO News
Daily Range
16.34 16.70
Year Range
16.12 20.88
- Previous Close
- 16.59
- Open
- 16.68
- Bid
- 16.36
- Ask
- 16.66
- Low
- 16.34
- High
- 16.70
- Volume
- 457
- Daily Change
- -1.39%
- Month Change
- -4.83%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.32%
- Year Change
- -14.21%
