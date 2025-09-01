Currencies / CRMD
CRMD: CorMedix Inc
11.59 USD 1.06 (8.38%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRMD exchange rate has changed by -8.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.50 and at a high of 12.64.
Follow CorMedix Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
11.50 12.64
Year Range
5.60 17.43
- Previous Close
- 12.65
- Open
- 12.59
- Bid
- 11.59
- Ask
- 11.89
- Low
- 11.50
- High
- 12.64
- Volume
- 6.639 K
- Daily Change
- -8.38%
- Month Change
- -21.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 90.94%
- Year Change
- 44.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%