CODX: Co-Diagnostics Inc
0.64 USD 0.29 (82.86%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CODX exchange rate has changed by 82.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.35 and at a high of 0.72.
Follow Co-Diagnostics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CODX News
- Co-Diagnostics stock soars on Saudi Arabia joint venture plans
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- Co-Diagnostics stock rating reiterated as Neutral by H.C. Wainwright
- Why KULR Technology Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Co-Diagnostics earnings beat by $0.43, revenue was in line with estimates
- Co-Diagnostics Sales Plunge 93 Percent
- IceCure Medical Ltd. (ICCM) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Progyny (PGNY) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Co-Diagnostics stock hits 52-week low at $0.27 amid market challenges
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Participate in D. Boral Inaugural Global Conference
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Penny Stock Co-Diagnostics Withdraws FDA Application For COVID-19 Test, Plans To Submit Enhanced Version - Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)
Daily Range
0.35 0.72
Year Range
0.23 1.40
- Previous Close
- 0.35
- Open
- 0.35
- Bid
- 0.64
- Ask
- 0.94
- Low
- 0.35
- High
- 0.72
- Volume
- 109.323 K
- Daily Change
- 82.86%
- Month Change
- 93.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 106.45%
- Year Change
- -48.80%
