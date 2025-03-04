Currencies / BHFAM
BHFAM: Brighthouse Financial Inc - Depositary shares each representing
12.13 USD 0.48 (4.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BHFAM exchange rate has changed by 4.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.55 and at a high of 12.17.
Follow Brighthouse Financial Inc - Depositary shares each representing dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BHFAM News
Daily Range
11.55 12.17
Year Range
10.21 18.95
- Previous Close
- 11.65
- Open
- 11.71
- Bid
- 12.13
- Ask
- 12.43
- Low
- 11.55
- High
- 12.17
- Volume
- 103
- Daily Change
- 4.12%
- Month Change
- -9.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.54%
- Year Change
- -34.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%