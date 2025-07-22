QuotesSections
AXS
AXS: Axis Capital Holdings Limited

94.32 USD 1.63 (1.70%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AXS exchange rate has changed by -1.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.29 and at a high of 96.44.

Follow Axis Capital Holdings Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AXS News

Daily Range
94.29 96.44
Year Range
78.16 107.19
Previous Close
95.95
Open
96.44
Bid
94.32
Ask
94.62
Low
94.29
High
96.44
Volume
668
Daily Change
-1.70%
Month Change
-4.03%
6 Months Change
-5.68%
Year Change
19.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%