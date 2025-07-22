Currencies / AXS
AXS: Axis Capital Holdings Limited
94.32 USD 1.63 (1.70%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AXS exchange rate has changed by -1.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.29 and at a high of 96.44.
Follow Axis Capital Holdings Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AXS News
Daily Range
94.29 96.44
Year Range
78.16 107.19
- Previous Close
- 95.95
- Open
- 96.44
- Bid
- 94.32
- Ask
- 94.62
- Low
- 94.29
- High
- 96.44
- Volume
- 668
- Daily Change
- -1.70%
- Month Change
- -4.03%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.68%
- Year Change
- 19.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%