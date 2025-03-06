Currencies / ALXO
ALXO: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc
1.08 USD 0.03 (2.86%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALXO exchange rate has changed by 2.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.04 and at a high of 1.10.
Follow ALX Oncology Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ALXO News
- ALX Oncology appoints board member Klencke as interim CMO
- ALX Oncology doses first patient in phase 1 trial of EGFR cancer drug
- Why Palo Alto Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ALXO)
- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ALX Oncology Q2 2025 slides: biomarker strategy shows promise as cash runway extends
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals: I See Big Potential In This Stock As An Investor (NASDAQ:JAZZ)
- ALX Oncology reports annual meeting results
- ALX Oncology to Present at the Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference
- H.C. Wainwright maintains ALX Oncology stock Buy rating
- This Zscaler Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ:ALXO)
Daily Range
1.04 1.10
Year Range
0.41 2.06
- Previous Close
- 1.05
- Open
- 1.04
- Bid
- 1.08
- Ask
- 1.38
- Low
- 1.04
- High
- 1.10
- Volume
- 226
- Daily Change
- 2.86%
- Month Change
- -4.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 74.19%
- Year Change
- -41.30%
