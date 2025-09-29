- Overview
ALB-PA: Albemarle Corporation Depositary Shares each representing a 1/2
ALB-PA exchange rate has changed by -1.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.28 and at a high of 41.90.
Follow Albemarle Corporation Depositary Shares each representing a 1/2 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ALB-PA stock price today?
Albemarle Corporation Depositary Shares each representing a 1/2 stock is priced at 40.40 today. It trades within -1.20%, yesterday's close was 40.89, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of ALB-PA shows these updates.
Does Albemarle Corporation Depositary Shares each representing a 1/2 stock pay dividends?
Albemarle Corporation Depositary Shares each representing a 1/2 is currently valued at 40.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 35.12% and USD. View the chart live to track ALB-PA movements.
How to buy ALB-PA stock?
You can buy Albemarle Corporation Depositary Shares each representing a 1/2 shares at the current price of 40.40. Orders are usually placed near 40.40 or 40.70, while 18 and -3.58% show market activity. Follow ALB-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ALB-PA stock?
Investing in Albemarle Corporation Depositary Shares each representing a 1/2 involves considering the yearly range 27.83 - 41.90 and current price 40.40. Many compare 6.71% and 35.12% before placing orders at 40.40 or 40.70. Explore the ALB-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are ALBEMARLE CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of ALBEMARLE CORP in the past year was 41.90. Within 27.83 - 41.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Albemarle Corporation Depositary Shares each representing a 1/2 performance using the live chart.
What are ALBEMARLE CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ALBEMARLE CORP (ALB-PA) over the year was 27.83. Comparing it with the current 40.40 and 27.83 - 41.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ALB-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ALB-PA stock split?
Albemarle Corporation Depositary Shares each representing a 1/2 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.89, and 35.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.89
- Open
- 41.90
- Bid
- 40.40
- Ask
- 40.70
- Low
- 40.28
- High
- 41.90
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- -1.20%
- Month Change
- 6.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.12%
- Year Change
- 35.12%
