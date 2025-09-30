- 개요
ALB-PA: Albemarle Corporation Depositary Shares each representing a 1/2
ALB-PA 환율이 오늘 -0.88%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 40.28이고 고가는 41.90이었습니다.
Albemarle Corporation Depositary Shares each representing a 1/2 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is ALB-PA stock price today?
Albemarle Corporation Depositary Shares each representing a 1/2 stock is priced at 40.53 today. It trades within -0.88%, yesterday's close was 40.89, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of ALB-PA shows these updates.
Does Albemarle Corporation Depositary Shares each representing a 1/2 stock pay dividends?
Albemarle Corporation Depositary Shares each representing a 1/2 is currently valued at 40.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 35.55% and USD. View the chart live to track ALB-PA movements.
How to buy ALB-PA stock?
You can buy Albemarle Corporation Depositary Shares each representing a 1/2 shares at the current price of 40.53. Orders are usually placed near 40.53 or 40.83, while 22 and -3.27% show market activity. Follow ALB-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ALB-PA stock?
Investing in Albemarle Corporation Depositary Shares each representing a 1/2 involves considering the yearly range 27.83 - 41.90 and current price 40.53. Many compare 7.05% and 35.55% before placing orders at 40.53 or 40.83. Explore the ALB-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are ALBEMARLE CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of ALBEMARLE CORP in the past year was 41.90. Within 27.83 - 41.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Albemarle Corporation Depositary Shares each representing a 1/2 performance using the live chart.
What are ALBEMARLE CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ALBEMARLE CORP (ALB-PA) over the year was 27.83. Comparing it with the current 40.53 and 27.83 - 41.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ALB-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ALB-PA stock split?
Albemarle Corporation Depositary Shares each representing a 1/2 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.89, and 35.55% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 40.89
- 시가
- 41.90
- Bid
- 40.53
- Ask
- 40.83
- 저가
- 40.28
- 고가
- 41.90
- 볼륨
- 22
- 일일 변동
- -0.88%
- 월 변동
- 7.05%
- 6개월 변동
- 35.55%
- 년간 변동율
- 35.55%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4