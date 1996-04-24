The SIGN
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
INDICATOR The Sign For MT5
Trend indicator for discretionary trading with three types of settable strategies that sends trading signals.
Indicator for Traders, who work even with little experience in the settings
HISTORY
This indicator was born from my need, having little time during the day for work reasons, I was unable to make profitable trades, or I lost excellent opportunities.
CHARACTERISTICS
- Optimal Time Frames 1H 4H 1D
- Can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices and stocks.
The indicator is translated into 3 Languages
- English
- Italian
- Spanish
under processing
- German
- Francais
- ADX
- RSI
- MA
SETTING
The current setting allows intraday or short-term strategies.
On my blog I explain further settings useful for certain market conditions.
Next UPGRATE insertion of Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Customizable setting
All the indicators can be set from the INFO PANEL.
Enabling or disabling sending of mails.
Possible exclusion of sending emails for each type of strategy.
Possible exclusion of the various indicators.
STRATEGIES
- AGGRESSIVE Comparable to scalping to be followed in presence
- TARGETED Extremely precise, it can also be managed remotely with a tablet or mobile phone.
- GOLD Trend reversal alert and messages are 4 Alerts:
REVERSE ALERT* 1 indicator in position and market ready for a reversal.
REVERSE ALERT** 2 indicators in position and market in reversal
REVERSE ALERT*** 3 indicators in position and market in reversal
REVERSE ALERT**** All indicators and the market are in reversal
INDICATOR DESCRIPTION
MAIN INDICATOR
It is based on three primary indicators already existing on MT5, ADX-RSI-MA indicators all settable from the indicator panel.
when the indicator is installed, it is already present for an INTRADAY STRADAY one of the strategies that you will be able to purchase through a tutorial.
OPERATION
The indicator evalutes status of the theree indicators by generating an algorithm which determines a score, makes a mathematical comparison,identifies the quality
of the trade whether it is BUY or SELL and highlights it on the infotable by means of a score.
TREND STATUS INDICATOR
The trend indicator determines the state of the trend whether BUY or SELL, which associated with the main indicator allows you tu undestand whether to apply a
conservative strategy in trade against the trend by applying close stop losses and take profits, whithout losing the opportunity of a profit or apply a strategy that
follows the market trend.
OPERATION
The indicator is already present and cannot be modified.
The indicator is set on TIMEFRAME 1H - 4H - 1D and in all these timeframe the buy or sell status of week, mont and year is determined.
EVENT INDICATORS
this indicator does not serve to determine the market trend, it serves to keep track of BUY or SELL signals launched by the indicator, this to verify a
possible test of strategy or setting of the three indicators.
OPERATION
When a BUY or SELL signal is sent, the indicator marks the markers enable on TABLE INFO on the grafh by marking with (if enoble arrow) array, price and straight line.
CANDLE TIME STATUS INDICATOR
This indicator is located next to the candle and signals the remaining time of the candle, a missing function in MT5, a usuful indicator for orienting yourself withing
the timing of the chart.
OTHER FUNCTION INDICATOR THE SIGN
Possibility to choose which type of strategy you want to follow, decide whether to
receive warnings by emails all managed by the TABLE INFO of THE SIGN.
Bellow is a description of the strategy management and sending of mails.
Note If you haven't set up Mail on MT5, I'll also provide you with a tutorial on how to do it.
Along with the program you receive:
- Free updates
- Free technical support
- Free access to the user community