Used indicators

SETTING

The current setting allows intraday or short-term strategies.

On my blog I explain further settings useful for certain market conditions.

Next UPGRATE insertion of Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Customizable setting

All the indicators can be set from the INFO PANEL.

Enabling or disabling sending of mails.

Possible exclusion of sending emails for each type of strategy.

Possible exclusion of the various indicators.

STRATEGIES

AGGRESSIVE Comparable to scalping to be followed in presence

Comparable to scalping to be followed in presence TARGETED Extremely precise, it can also be managed remotely with a tablet or mobile phone.

Extremely precise, it can also be managed remotely with a tablet or mobile phone. GOLD Trend reversal alert and messages are 4 Alerts:

REVERSE ALERT* 1 indicator in position and market ready for a reversal.

REVERSE ALERT** 2 indicators in position and market in reversal

REVERSE ALERT*** 3 indicators in position and market in reversal

REVERSE ALERT**** All indicators and the market are in reversal

INDICATOR DESCRIPTION

MAIN INDICATOR

It is based on three primary indicators already existing on MT5, ADX-RSI-MA indicators all settable from the indicator panel.

when the indicator is installed, it is already present for an INTRADAY STRADAY one of the strategies that you will be able to purchase through a tutorial.

OPERATION

The indicator evalutes status of the theree indicators by generating an algorithm which determines a score, makes a mathematical comparison,identifies the quality

of the trade whether it is BUY or SELL and highlights it on the infotable by means of a score.





TREND STATUS INDICATOR

The trend indicator determines the state of the trend whether BUY or SELL, which associated with the main indicator allows you tu undestand whether to apply a

conservative strategy in trade against the trend by applying close stop losses and take profits, whithout losing the opportunity of a profit or apply a strategy that

follows the market trend.

OPERATION

The indicator is already present and cannot be modified.

The indicator is set on TIMEFRAME 1H - 4H - 1D and in all these timeframe the buy or sell status of week, mont and year is determined.





EVENT INDICATORS

this indicator does not serve to determine the market trend, it serves to keep track of BUY or SELL signals launched by the indicator, this to verify a

possible test of strategy or setting of the three indicators.

OPERATION

When a BUY or SELL signal is sent, the indicator marks the markers enable on TABLE INFO on the grafh by marking with (if enoble arrow) array, price and straight line.





CANDLE TIME STATUS INDICATOR

This indicator is located next to the candle and signals the remaining time of the candle, a missing function in MT5, a usuful indicator for orienting yourself withing

the timing of the chart.





OTHER FUNCTION INDICATOR THE SIGN

Possibility to choose which type of strategy you want to follow, decide whether to

receive warnings by emails all managed by the TABLE INFO of THE SIGN.





Bellow is a description of the strategy management and sending of mails.

POSSIBLE SIGNS = AGGRESSIVE STRATEGY Opening an Alert on MT5 and if enabled send Mail.

SIGNS = TARGETED STRATEGY Opening an Alert on MT5 and if enabled send Mail.

SIGNS GOLD = BEST SIGNALS FOR TRADING Opening an Alert on MT5 and if enabled send Mail.

Note If you haven't set up Mail on MT5, I'll also provide you with a tutorial on how to do it.

Along with the program you receive:

Free updates

Free technical support

Free access to the user community







