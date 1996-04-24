The SIGN

INDICATOR The Sign For MT5

Trend indicator for discretionary trading with three types of settable strategies that sends trading signals.

Indicator for Traders, who work even with little experience in the settings

HISTORY

This indicator was born from my need, having little time during the day for work reasons, I was unable to make profitable trades, or I lost excellent opportunities.

CHARACTERISTICS

  • Optimal Time Frames 1H 4H 1D
  • Can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices and stocks.

The indicator is translated into 3 Languages

  • English
  • Italian
  • Spanish

under processing

  • German
  • Francais

Used indicators
  • ADX
  • RSI
  • MA

SETTING

The current setting allows intraday or short-term strategies.

On my blog I explain further settings useful for certain market conditions.

Next UPGRATE insertion of Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Customizable setting

All the indicators can be set from the INFO PANEL.

Enabling or disabling sending of mails.

Possible exclusion of sending emails for each type of strategy.

Possible exclusion of the various indicators.

STRATEGIES

  • AGGRESSIVE   Comparable to scalping to be followed in presence
  • TARGETED      Extremely precise, it can also be managed remotely with a tablet or mobile phone.
  • GOLD             Trend reversal alert and messages are 4 Alerts:

                               REVERSE ALERT*        1 indicator in position and market ready for a reversal.

                               REVERSE ALERT**       2 indicators in position and market in reversal

                               REVERSE ALERT***     3 indicators in position and market in reversal

                               REVERSE ALERT****    All indicators and the market are in reversal

INDICATOR DESCRIPTION

MAIN INDICATOR

It is based on three primary indicators already existing on MT5, ADX-RSI-MA indicators all settable from the indicator panel.

when the indicator is installed, it is already present for an INTRADAY STRADAY one of the strategies that you will be able to purchase through a tutorial.

OPERATION 

The indicator evalutes status of the theree indicators by generating an algorithm which determines a score, makes a mathematical comparison,identifies the quality 

of the trade whether it is BUY or SELL and highlights it on the infotable by means of a score.


TREND STATUS INDICATOR

The trend indicator determines the state of the trend whether BUY or SELL, which associated with the main indicator allows you tu undestand whether to apply a 

conservative strategy in trade against the trend by applying close stop losses and  take profits, whithout losing the opportunity of a profit or apply a strategy that 

follows the market trend.

OPERATION

The indicator is already present and cannot be modified.

The indicator is set on TIMEFRAME 1H - 4H - 1D and in all these timeframe the buy or sell status of week, mont and year is determined.


EVENT INDICATORS

this indicator does not serve to determine the market trend, it serves to keep track of BUY or SELL signals launched by the indicator, this to verify a 

possible test of strategy or setting of the three indicators. 

OPERATION

When a BUY or SELL signal is sent, the indicator marks the markers enable on TABLE INFO on the grafh by marking with (if enoble arrow) array, price and straight line.


CANDLE TIME STATUS INDICATOR

This indicator is located next to the candle and signals the remaining time of the candle, a missing function in MT5, a usuful indicator for orienting yourself withing

the timing of the chart.


OTHER FUNCTION INDICATOR THE SIGN

Possibility to choose which type of strategy you want to follow, decide whether to 

receive warnings by emails all managed by the TABLE INFO of THE SIGN.


Bellow is a description of the strategy management and sending of mails.

POSSIBLE SIGNS =      AGGRESSIVE STRATEGY                     Opening an Alert on MT5 and if enabled send Mail.
SIGNS =                     TARGETED STRATEGY                         Opening an Alert on MT5 and if enabled send Mail.
SIGNS GOLD =            BEST SIGNALS FOR TRADING              Opening an Alert on MT5 and if enabled send Mail.

Note If you haven't set up Mail on MT5, I'll also provide you with a tutorial on how to do it.

Along with the program you receive:

  • Free updates
  • Free technical support
  • Free access to the user community











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KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Quasar Structure
Yuki Miyake
Indicators
MT5] Triple-Timeframe Sync & Advanced Drawing Assistant — Quasar Structure Stop wasting time searching for active pairs and struggling with manual line drawing. Quasar Structure is an all-in-one analysis assistant for MT5 designed to visualize market structure. By combining reliable, non-repainting structural signals with a streamlined UI, it is built to enhance your trading efficiency and chart precision.   Three Core Features for Structured Analysis ① [Non-Repainting] Reliable Reversal & M
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Indicators
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Indicators
A2SR for MT5 Automated Actual Support & Resistance + Trading Instruments. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225    Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision     +  EA-Compatible Objects . Key Advantages Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting) After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 201
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Indicators
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
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