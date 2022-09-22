ImbaTrend Runner Indicator

Incinerat8 Paulos Ngwenya Indicators

This algorithm uses real time data to generate signals with an accuracy rate of 80%. It shows entries and where you should place both the stoploss and the take profit for each trade. It determines trend! It can even help you to become a signal provider! And it can generate up to 8 signals a day! You get access to a free forex trading community Operates on any broker compatible to synthetic indices and forex if you need any assistance whatsapp +2774 35 35 744 or telegram link @pipsempire01