ZoneRunner EA

  • Experts
  • Samuel Essien Ekpe
    Samuel Essien Ekpe

    Samuel Essien Ekpe

    • DevOps Engineer at  Govware Solutions Limited
    • Nigeria
    • 237
    I am a trader and developer passionate about algorithmic trading and MQL5 programming. My focus is on building reliable, data-driven strategies that combine technical precision with disciplined risk management.
    📈 Expertise: Automated trading systems, strategy development, and market analysis.
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 7 August 2026
  • Activations: 10

ZoneRunner EA 🦾✨ is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor purpose‑built to trade Gold (XAUUSD) only. It uses ADX directional strength and +DI/−DI dominance with an ADX‑expansion confirmation step, combined with automated risk controls (dynamic sizing, fixed SL/TP, breakeven automation, and daily loss protection) to capture clean trend moves while limiting operational risk. 

Key Advantages ✅

  • 🪙 Single‑symbol optimization (XAUUSD) — tuned specifically for gold’s price behavior and liquidity to improve signal relevance and execution quality.

  • ⚙️ Flexible position sizing — supports fixed lot sizing or dynamic sizing based on a configurable risk‑percent per trade for consistent risk management.

  • 🔒 Automated trade protection — fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit with optional breakeven automation that secures profits once a configurable portion of TP is reached.

  • 🚫 Daily loss control — counts losing deals per position and blocks further trading after a configurable number of daily losses to limit drawdown and revenge trading.

  • 🛡️ Weekend and operational safeguards — blocks new entries during weekend cutoff and closes only losing EA positions after the cutoff to avoid weekend exposure.

📊 Independent Validation Reports

This Expert Advisor has been quantitatively validated using the ErgodicLabs Edge Matrix platform. For full transparency, you can review the complete reports here:

Each report covers risk‑adjusted metrics, drawdown analysis, Monte Carlo robustness, and session/day breakdowns across nearly 6.5 years of backtest data.

⚠️ Disclaimer: This is a statistical analysis of historical data. It does not constitute financial advice and does not guarantee future performance. Past results are not indicative of future returns. All trading involves risk. Edge Matrix evaluates the statistical properties of backtests — it does not predict market behavior.



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Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
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Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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TrendPulse Advisor for MT5 “Multi‑asset Expert Advisor delivering disciplined trend‑level trading across Gold, Forex, and Crypto.” TrendPulse is a professional Expert Advisor designed for trend‑level trading . It combines ADX trend strength , DI directional filter , and RSI timing signals with an ATR volatility gate to deliver disciplined entries and exits. The system is built for traders who value risk control, consistency, and adaptability across multiple assets, including XAUUSD, EURUSD, a
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