ZoneRunner EA 🦾✨ is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor purpose‑built to trade Gold (XAUUSD) only. It uses ADX directional strength and +DI/−DI dominance with an ADX‑expansion confirmation step, combined with automated risk controls (dynamic sizing, fixed SL/TP, breakeven automation, and daily loss protection) to capture clean trend moves while limiting operational risk.

Key Advantages ✅

🪙 Single‑symbol optimization (XAUUSD) — tuned specifically for gold’s price behavior and liquidity to improve signal relevance and execution quality.

⚙️ Flexible position sizing — supports fixed lot sizing or dynamic sizing based on a configurable risk‑percent per trade for consistent risk management.

🔒 Automated trade protection — fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit with optional breakeven automation that secures profits once a configurable portion of TP is reached.

🚫 Daily loss control — counts losing deals per position and blocks further trading after a configurable number of daily losses to limit drawdown and revenge trading.

🛡️ Weekend and operational safeguards — blocks new entries during weekend cutoff and closes only losing EA positions after the cutoff to avoid weekend exposure.

📊 Independent Validation Reports

This Expert Advisor has been quantitatively validated using the ErgodicLabs Edge Matrix platform. For full transparency, you can review the complete reports here:

📈 Portfolio Performance Report → ZoneRunner_XAUUSDM_Performance_2026-08-07.html

📉 Quantitative Validation Report → ZoneRunner_XAUUSDM_Validation_2026-08-07.html

🎲 Monte Carlo Simulation Report → ZoneRunner_XAUUSDM_MonteCarlo_2026-08-07.html

⚙️ Optimization Analysis → ZoneRunner_XAUUSDM_OptimalPeriod_2026-08-07.html

🧠 Full Analysis Report → ZoneRunner_XAUUSDM_FullReport_2026-08-07.html

🔍 Strategy Insights Report → ZoneRunner_XAUUSDM_Insights_2026-08-07.html

Each report covers risk‑adjusted metrics, drawdown analysis, Monte Carlo robustness, and session/day breakdowns across nearly 6.5 years of backtest data.

⚠️ Disclaimer: This is a statistical analysis of historical data. It does not constitute financial advice and does not guarantee future performance. Past results are not indicative of future returns. All trading involves risk. Edge Matrix evaluates the statistical properties of backtests — it does not predict market behavior.







