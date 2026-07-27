ADAPTIVE TREND DASHBOARD PRO

See the trend. Trade the bias. Skip the noise.

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Most indicators bury you in arrows and repainting signals. Adaptive

Trend Dashboard Pro does the opposite: it gives you ONE clean adaptive

trend line and ONE professional dashboard that tells you, at a glance,

what the market is really doing - so YOU make the decision with

confidence.





Built on Perry Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average (AMA), the trend line

speeds up in trends and slows down in noise, hugging real price

movement instead of lagging behind a fixed average. It is painted in

two clear colours - Aqua for up, OrangeRed for down - so the trend is

obvious the instant you look at your chart.





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WHY TRADERS LOVE IT

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- CRYSTAL-CLEAR TREND. A two-colour adaptive line removes the guesswork:

Aqua = buyers in control, OrangeRed = sellers in control.





- ONE-GLANCE DECISION PANEL. A clean, grid-style dashboard fuses five

market dimensions into a single actionable BIAS:

- Trend (adaptive trend engine)

- AMA line (short-term direction)

- Momentum (Awesome Oscillator)

- Swing (Accumulation Swing Index)

- Volatility (ATR, with High / Normal / Low state)





- ACTIONABLE BIAS BAR. The dashboard concludes with a bold instruction -

"BUY DIPS ONLY" in an uptrend, "SELL RALLIES ONLY" in a downtrend -

keeping you on the right side of the market and out of counter-trend

traps.





- NO REPAINTING, NO NOISE. The trend line is calculated on closed data

and does not repaint. No arrow spam, no flashing alerts - just a stable

read you can trust.





- WORKS EVERYWHERE. Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks - and every

timeframe from M1 to MN. The engine is volatility-normalised (ATR), so

it adapts to any instrument automatically.





- LIGHT AND FAST. Fully optimised code with an incremental engine - it

will not slow down your terminal or your backtests.





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HOW TO USE IT

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1. Read the TREND row / bias bar - trade only in that direction.

2. Wait for a pullback towards the adaptive AMA line.

3. Use MOMENTUM and SWING rows for confluence (both agreeing with the

trend = higher-quality entry).

4. Check VOLATILITY to size your stop and target sensibly.

5. Enter manually with your own risk management.





This is a decision-support tool that keeps you disciplined and

trend-aligned - it complements your strategy, it does not replace your

judgement.





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KEY INPUTS

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- Trend EMA period / slope - how strict the trend definition is

(higher = smoother, fewer flips).

- AMA period / fast / slow - responsiveness of the adaptive line.

- AO, ATR, ASI periods - dashboard sensitivity.

- Panel position & corner - place the dashboard anywhere you like.





Every parameter has a sensible default - attach it and it works out of

the box.





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IMPORTANT

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This indicator is a market-analysis and decision-support tool. It does

not place trades and does not guarantee profit. Trading involves risk;

always use proper money management. Past behaviour does not guarantee

future results.





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Compatible with MetaTrader 5 | All symbols | All timeframes

One-time purchase - lifetime updates.

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