HorusSignals Indicator is a multi-layer visual market analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. It organizes trend, momentum, volatility, market structure and tick-volume context in one chart workspace.





MAIN FEATURES





- Analytical BUY, SELL and optional EXIT markers

- HAMA smoothed candle overlay

- Adaptive volatility bands and regression channel

- Adaptive MAX BUY and MAX SELL areas

- Main-trend and sub-trend consensus lines

- Confirmed Top/Bottom swing markers

- Market Structure Break and bullish/bearish Order Block zones

- Multi-timeframe Fair Value Gaps

- Tick Volume Profile with Point of Control

- Stochastic K/D, adaptive K/D, RSI 7/14 and normalized Adaptive PPO

- Multi-row dashboard for action, score, setup, required confirmation, trend, structure and volatility context

- Automatic chart-timeframe adaptation

- Configurable history depth, display layers and colors





HOW TO USE





First identify the main and sub trend. Next, locate price relative to MAX zones, volatility bands, the regression basis, FVGs, Order Blocks and POC. Confirm the idea with K/D direction, RSI fast/slow relationship and PPO position around its neutral 50 line. Finally, use the dashboard as a checklist for agreement or conflict.





The indicator does not execute, modify or close trades. It does not provide broker-side stop-loss or take-profit management. Signals are confirmation-based analytical marks and may appear after the relevant bar has closed.





The product is delivered as one EX5 file with its required visual resources embedded.





Broker feeds, spreads, sessions and tick volume differ, so zones and values can vary between terminals. Historical results do not guarantee future performance. Test the indicator on a demo account and apply independent risk management.