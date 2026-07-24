Scalp Quant SuperTrend Engine

Scalp Quant SuperTrend Engine

The Elite Algorithmic Indicator Designed to Decode Market Behavior

After extensive research and development, this indicator successfully decodes complex price action structures using advanced algorithmic logic

Scalp Quant SuperTrend Engine is a premium non-repainting analytical indicator powered by advanced algorithmic equations

Take your scalping and swing trading to the next level with one of the smartest and fastest SuperTrend-based indicators available.

Scalp Quant SuperTrend Engine combines a powerful proprietary Quant Algorithm with advanced confluence filters to deliver clean, high-probability trend signals in real time.

Key Features:

  • Ultra-responsive Bullish & Bearish trend lines with clear visual signals
  • Built-in Multi-Timeframe Scanner – instantly see trend alignment across M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1
  • Smart strength filter that focuses only on high-conviction setups and avoids choppy market conditions
  • Dynamic Support/Resistance Lines (Optional - Can be enabled in inputs)
  • Professional Dashboard showing:
    • Current trend direction
    • Edge Probability
    • Profit Factor
    • Market Regime (Trending or Choppy)
  • Visual signal tags + fully customizable alerts (Popup, Push Notifications, Email)
  • Extremely optimized for speed and low CPU usage

How to Use (Simple & Effective):

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart (M5, M15, or M30 recommended for scalping).
  2. Watch for color changes: Green = Bullish trend, Red = Bearish trend.
  3. Look for the ▲ BUY or ▼ SELL tag that appears on signal.
  4. Confirm with the MTF Scanner in the dashboard – the more timeframes in agreement, the stronger the signal.
  5. Enter the trade with Stop Loss near the opposite trend line. Target at least 1:1.5 RR.
Ideal for scalping volatile moves as well as capturing clean swing trades on Gold, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, and major forex pairs.
Scalp Quant SuperTrend Engine is designed for traders who want fast, clear, and reliable signals without noise or repainting. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool will help you stay on the right side of the trend with confidence.
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Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
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