Scalp Quant SuperTrend Engine

The Elite Algorithmic Indicator Designed to Decode Market Behavior

After extensive research and development, this indicator successfully decodes complex price action structures using advanced algorithmic logic

Scalp Quant SuperTrend Engine is a premium non-repainting analytical indicator powered by advanced algorithmic equations

Take your scalping and swing trading to the next level with one of the smartest and fastest SuperTrend-based indicators available.

Scalp Quant SuperTrend Engine combines a powerful proprietary Quant Algorithm with advanced confluence filters to deliver clean, high-probability trend signals in real time.

Key Features:

Ultra-responsive Bullish & Bearish trend lines with clear visual signals

Built-in Multi-Timeframe Scanner – instantly see trend alignment across M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1

– instantly see trend alignment across M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1 Smart strength filter that focuses only on high-conviction setups and avoids choppy market conditions

Dynamic Support/Resistance Lines (Optional - Can be enabled in inputs)



Professional Dashboard showing: Current trend direction Edge Probability Profit Factor Market Regime (Trending or Choppy)

Visual signal tags + fully customizable alerts (Popup, Push Notifications, Email)

Extremely optimized for speed and low CPU usage

How to Use (Simple & Effective):

Attach the indicator to any chart (M5, M15, or M30 recommended for scalping). Watch for color changes: Green = Bullish trend, Red = Bearish trend. Look for the ▲ BUY or ▼ SELL tag that appears on signal. Confirm with the MTF Scanner in the dashboard – the more timeframes in agreement, the stronger the signal. Enter the trade with Stop Loss near the opposite trend line. Target at least 1:1.5 RR.

Ideal for scalping volatile moves as well as capturing clean swing trades on Gold, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, and major forex pairs.Scalp Quant SuperTrend Engine is designed for traders who want fast, clear, and reliable signals without noise or repainting. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool will help you stay on the right side of the trend with confidence.