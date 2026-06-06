Deriv Signal Engine Pro is a visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator is designed to help traders view market direction, signal levels, market bias, and selected chart zones in one place. It displays information directly on the chart and can be used as a support tool for manual trading analysis.

Main features:

Buy and Sell signal display

Market bias panel

Trend strength display

Entry, Stop Loss, and TP1 to TP5 levels

TP level status display

MA100 trend filter

EMA-based signal logic

Volume zone display

Market structure labels

Session display for Asian, London, and New York sessions

Dashboard view on the chart

The indicator does not open, modify, or close trades automatically. It is not an Expert Advisor. All trading decisions are made by the user.

Recommended use:

Test the indicator on a demo account first

Check market conditions before placing trades

Use suitable risk management

Use Stop Loss when trading

Avoid using signals without additional analysis

Input parameters include settings for ATR period, TP and SL mode, fixed point levels, line style, line width, line colors, text colors, and TP hit color.

Risk warning:

Trading involves risk. This product does not guarantee profit or future results. Market conditions can change at any time. Past performance does not guarantee future performance. Use this indicator responsibly and manage your risk.